Guyana News

West Coast restaurant hit by three armed men

-two arrested, one found in latrine

By Staff Writer

Following the robbery of a Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara (WCD) restaurant on Tuesday night, when the proprietor was relieved of $80,000 cash and two cellular phones, police in ‘D’ Division have arrested two suspects, one of whom was caught in a pit latrine.

Stabroek News understands that the robbery took place around 23.00hrs on Tuesday, when three cutlass-wielding bandits invaded the New Hong Kong Restaurant, located at Lot 22 Public Road, Goed Fortuin, WCD…..

