Bandits rob duo at Non Pareil

-withdrawal had been made from Triumph bank

By Staff Writer

Gun-toting bandits yesterday robbed a customs broker and an overseas-based Guyanese of $600,000 cash, a small quantity of jewellery and cellular phones after they had returned to their Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara home.

Police said that the robbery occurred at around 1 pm yesterday.

At the time of the robbery, the victims: Riaz Ally, 36, and Ramotar Mansingh, 45, were exiting their vehicle, GPP 3666 when the gunmen pounced on them…..

