By majority decision, PSAT Chairman won’t recuse self from Prithima Kissoon case

By Staff Writer
Nandram Kissoon

Following a majority decision, the three-member Public Service Appellate Tribunal (PSAT) yesterday ruled that its Chairman, Justice (retired) Nandram Kissoon will continue to hear a matter involving his niece, former Deputy Solicitor General Prithima Kissoon.

Justice Kissoon and member Winston Browne disagreed with the claim of bias made and thereby ruled that the Chairman should continue to sit in the matter. However, the other member Attorney-at-law Abiola Wong-Inniss disagreed, ruling in favour of him recusing himself from the matter.

Kissoon is challenging the decision made by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to dismiss her on August 31, 2017.  Following the commencement of the matter, a claim of bias due to the close relationship between the Chairman and the appellant was made to the tribunal. Kissoon’s father is the Chairman’s brother…..

