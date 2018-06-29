‘Church boy’ on gun, ammo charges after police sting operation

Nikhail Hudson, described as a “church boy” by his lawyer, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, which police say he was found with during a sting operation.

Hudson, 20, of 29 Green Acres, Providence, East Bank Demerara, was brought into the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the two charges to him.

The first charge read to the accused stated that on June 26th, at Robb Street, he had a 9 mm pistol in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

It was also alleged that on the same date, Hudson had eight live 9 mm rounds.

Hudson denied both charges…..