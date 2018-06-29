Guyana News

Courtney Benn Contracting received hundreds of millions in advance payments for harbour bridge works still be done – audit report

-outstanding figure now at $210m

By Staff Writer
A view of the Demerara Harbour Bridge

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL) received hundreds of millions of dollars in advance payments dating back to 2008 from the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) and up to last year had not provided the requisite services, the 2014 audited Financial Statements of the DHBC stated.

CBCSL was contacted yesterday by Stabroek News for comment on this report which was laid last week in Parliament but up to press time there was no response.

“Several advanced payments were made to suppliers for services and inventory totalling $498,813,241 at December 2014. Included in this balance is $424,690,611 advanced to Courtney Benn Contracting Serviced Limited,” the Audited financial statements for the corporation, which were laid in the National Assembly on Monday stated…..

