Sophia man shot during argument

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown man was shot in his abdomen yesterday afternoon after being involved in an argument with a known individual.

Police said the injured man, Shawn Joseph 43, a vendor of Lot 48, ‘C’ Field, Sophia, was walking to a shop in Leopold Street, Georgetown when he became involved in the argument in the Conrad’s Inn Compound.

As he approached the shop through Conrad’s Inn he became involved in the argument over a previous misunderstanding. As a result, the suspect identified by police as ‘Struggle’ broke a beer bottle and attacked Joseph with it and he defended himself by using a knife against the suspect.

Police said after Joseph managed to defend himself, he heard a loud explosion and immediately felt a burning sensation. Upon checking he realized he had been shot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an ambulance where he was admitted and awaiting surgery, police said.

The suspect is still to be arrested.