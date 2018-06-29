Guyana News

Sophia man shot during argument

By Staff Writer

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown man was shot in his abdomen yesterday afternoon after being involved in an argument with a known individual.

Police said the injured man, Shawn Joseph 43, a vendor of Lot 48, ‘C’ Field, Sophia, was walking to a shop in Leopold Street, Georgetown when he became involved in the argument in the Conrad’s Inn Compound.

As he approached the shop through Conrad’s Inn he became involved in the argument over a previous misunderstanding. As a result, the suspect identified by police as ‘Struggle’ broke a beer bottle and attacked Joseph with it and he defended himself by using a knife against the suspect.

Police said after Joseph managed to defend himself, he heard a loud explosion and immediately felt a burning sensation. Upon checking he realized he had been shot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an ambulance where he was admitted and awaiting surgery, police said.

The suspect is still to be arrested.  

More in Guyana News

National Grade Six Assessment 2018 Results

‘Perfect’ Naila Rahaman tops Grade Six

Abdul Kadir

Terror plot convict Kadir passes away in US prison

Japan gifts Guyana US$17.8m for renewable energy

GAWU moves to court for monies owed to severed sugar workers

GAWU moves to court for monies owed to severed sugar workers

Businessman who fled justice over shooting of GRA officers held

Medic shot twice by tenant during dispute over light bill

Medic shot twice by tenant during dispute over light bill

Two charged with murder of Crabwood Creek man who went missing

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web