Verdict looms for ‘Zipper’ in cocaine trafficking trial

By Staff Writer
Andre Gomes

The attorney for accused cocaine trafficker Andre Gomes, also known as ‘Zipper,’ yesterday urged a city magistrate to find him not guilty of the crime, while accusing the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) of manipulating the evidence.

Gomes, of Lot 32 Craig Street, Campbellville, is accused of trafficking 992 grammes (equivalent to 2.1 pounds) of cocaine, on January 20th, 2018 at Craig Street, Campbellville.

Gomes, who was called upon by Magistrate Leron Daly to lead a defence in the matter, gave an unsworn statement yesterday…..

