Attorney, Marcus Bisram’s mother charged with witness tampering in murder inquiry

An attorney and the mother of United States-based Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram were yesterday both charged with attempting to get a witness to give false evidence in his preliminary trial.

Attorney Chandra Sohan, who was once a magistrate, and Sharmila Inderjali, the mother of Bisram, were charged separately with the crime in separate courts in Berbice yesterday.

Sohan, 52, of Lot 47 Palmyra Village, was charged at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court with attempting to obstruct the course of justice in the PI into the charge against Bisram and the five other accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt. Bisram is still fighting his extradition to Guyana to answer the charge against him.

It is alleged that between June 1st, 2017 and June 30th, 2017, in his capacity as an attorney, Sohan allegedly advised a witness, Zubair Ally, to give false evidence before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh in the PI and made an appearance before Magistrate Singh indicating that the statement by Ally was false.

Appearing before Magistrate Alex Moore, who read the charge, Sohan pleaded not guilty.

Sohan, who was represented by attorneys Mursaline Bacchus, Joel Edmond, Arud Gossai, Ryan Crawford and Bernard Da Silva, was released on his own recognisance and the matter was adjourned until July 18th.

In October last year, Sohan was arrested for allegedly attempting to obstruct the course of justice. However, he was questioned and released on his own recognisance.

Meanwhile, Inderjali was charged at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Singh yesterday with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The charge stated that between June 1st, 2017 and June 30th, 2017, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne she willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice, that is to say, she asked a witness, Ally, to give false evidence before Magistrate Singh in the PI into the charge at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Inderjali, who was represented by attorney Sanjeev Datadin, pleaded not guilty to the charge and she was granted her release on $50,000 bail. However, the case was referred to the Chief Magistrate in Georgetown for reassignment after Magistrate Singh informed the court that since his name was mentioned in the charge and the crime allegedly occurred in his presence, he would be recusing himself as he was unaware whether he would be called as a witness in the matter.

The matter was adjourned until July 5th.

In October, 2017, members of the Major Crimes Unit had placed the woman under arrest at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice. However, after being questioned for a few hours, she was released on $100,000 station bail.

Inderjali, police had alleged then, encouraged Ally to visit Sohan and seek legal representation. She then allegedly also encouraged the witness to speak with other witnesses and have them change their statements.

Magistrate Singh later recused himself.

Five men, including Bisram’s bodyguard, were charged with Narinedatt’s murder. Bisram, police have alleged, procured and commanded Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31st and November 1st, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

Presently, the PI is being heard by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.