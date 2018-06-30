Guyana News

Bartica threatened by mercury pollution from mining

By Staff Writer

Dear Editor,

I note with considerable interest that a PAHO team is in Guyana to address the mercury clean up at the GGMC complex.

Could Minister Raphael Trotman be persuaded to have them address the mercury content in the Cuyuni and Mazaruni Rivers at the point at which these rivers flow into the Essequibo River at Bartica.

There is not much point in the President’s determination to “Green” Bartica if the rivers surrounding the town are mercury polluted from gold mining operations up river from the town. The colour change of the rivers from the turbidity from the mining is very, very visible. I have complained about this on numerous occasions to the Environment Protection Agency and, indeed, the Minister, but, it simply gets worse.

Four of Guyana’s top tourism destinations surrounding Bartica, including the beaches surrounding Bartica, are threatened by this rising pollution.

We have worked very hard over the last decade and more to establish Bartica and its surrounding resorts as a yachting destination and with some success. This too is now threatened.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento

More in Guyana News

DDL importing molasses from Nicaragua

Families of Suriname piracy victims getting $100,000 payout from gov’t

By

Attorney, Marcus Bisram’s mother charged with witness tampering in murder inquiry

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Recapping of exploded Diamond well to commence soon

Review of hinterland youth programme part of efforts to address unemployment of close to 40,000 – Allicock

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Still much more to be done to fight human trafficking

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web