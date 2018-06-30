Guyana News

Bus operators say gov’t not taking concerns seriously

-after meeting with Business Ministry on proposed fare hikes cancelled

By Staff Writer

President of the United Minibus Union (UMU) Eon Andrews has questioned the government’s sincerity in addressing the challenges faced by operators, who have proposed hikes in fares, following the scuttling of a planned meeting on Wednesday.

 Andrews had told Stabroek News that the Ministry of Business had reached out to him last Friday, after the UMU submitted a proposal for increases in bus fares, among other things, and a meeting was scheduled for discussions.

However, Andrews said on Thursday that he had not received any further communication from the ministry since the meeting was cancelled and he urged that a meeting be convened as soon as possible…..

