CCJ hears arguments in challenge to cross dressing law

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Thursday heard arguments in the action mounted by a group of transgender women, who say that the law against cross dressing discriminates against them.
Their main contention is that the law, which prohibits cross dressing “for an improper purpose,” is so vague in that it does not define what constitutes an “improper purpose,” which ultimately leads to uncertainty.
Through their attorney Douglas Mendes SC, the group is arguing, among other things, that the cross-dressing law violates equality provisions in the Constitution and the right to freedom of expression…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web