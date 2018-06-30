Guyana News

CCJ hears arguments in challenge to cross dressing law

Caribbean Court of Justice in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Thursday heard arguments in the action mounted by a group of transgender women, who say that the law against cross dressing discriminates against them.

Their main contention is that the law, which prohibits cross dressing “for an improper purpose,” is so vague in that it does not define what constitutes an “improper purpose,” which ultimately leads to uncertainty.

Through their attorney Douglas Mendes SC, the group is arguing, among other things, that the cross-dressing law violates equality provisions in the Constitution and the right to freedom of expression…..

