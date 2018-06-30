CJIA begins testing new air bridge

Passengers departing Guyana were among the first to test one of the new air bridges at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday.

A report from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday that the airport has started testing its boarding corridor and one of the boarding bridges in preparation for the phasing out of gantries. It quoted General Manager of Caribbean Airlines Carl Stewart as congratulating CJIA and the administration for a job well done:

“Today is a good day, a day we looked forward to with hope and optimism. I also want to congratulate the government and people of Guyana for believing in this dream and working collectively to give us a wonderful new airport and jetways.

I feel excited, I’m happy to be here and I encourage anyone who’s travelling to choose the CJIA.”

DPI added that Minnie Duncan, a departing passenger, said: “The progress is phenomenal, and I’m looking forward to coming back again.”

The bridge test was successfully executed by employees of CJIA’s Engineering and Technical Department, the report added.