Cornelia Ida fisherman on attempted murder charge over stabbing of ex

A Cornelia Ida fisherman was yesterday charged with the attempted murder of his ex-partner, whom he allegedly stabbed on Thursday.

The charge against Ramsowan Singh, 28, alleges that on June 28th, 2018, at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Geeta Deochand, 27, with intent to commit murder.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown…..