Guyana News

Enterprise man conned woman out of $5M by promising dismissal of husband’s murder charge

-court told

By Staff Writer
Richard Alder

A father of seven, who police say conned a woman out of $5 million by pretending he could get a murder charge against her husband dismissed, was yesterday charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Magistrate Leron Daly read the charge to Richard Alder, of Lot 85 Section ‘C,’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, when he appeared before her in Georgetown.

It is alleged that between September 20th, 2016 and January 20th, 2017, at Georgetown, Alder, with intent to defraud, obtained $5 million from Nicola Duggan by falsely pretending that he was in a position to have the case of Robert Benn, who is charged with the murder of Colin Perreira, dismissed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts…..

