Families of Suriname piracy victims getting $100,000 payout from gov’t

Relatives of five fishermen, who were victims of pirate attacks off Suriname between April 27th and May 3rd, yesterday received a one-off payment of $100,000 from the Guyana Government.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday morning handed over cheques to the families of Glenroy Jones, Sunil Ramotar known as ‘Poddock’, Sherwin Lovell, Vicky Persaud and Deonarine.

Jones, Persaud, Ramotar and Deonarine are still missing and feared dead, while Lovell survived the attack.

“Indeed it is a moment when we are all saddened, yes because of the deaths that occurred and the traumatic effects it would have had on the many relatives. And, indeed, a number of relatives did contact the Ministry and also the Commissioner of Police consequent from the two attacks in Surinamese waters in which so many people died and indicated that they would need some kind of financial help [to] at least do a couple of things…,” Ramjattan explained…..