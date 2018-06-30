Guyana News

Jagdeo, Hinds and Rohee decline invites to Lindo Creek CoI

By Staff Writer

The Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) on Thursday announced that former President Bharrat Jagdeo, former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and the former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee had refused two separate invitations to appear before the Commission.

It was the first official statement issued by the tribunal in relation to the matter, although it’s Commissioner, Retired Justice Donald Trotman, told reporters last week that the Commission was holding out on the possibility that those summoned for interviews would relent.

“The Commission of Inquiry into the Lindo Creek Killings wishes to advise the public that three former senior government functionaries have consistently refused the Commission’s invitation to contribute to the process of finding the truth behind the dastardly killings of the eight miners which are the subject of the Commission’s investigation,” a release from the CoI said…..

