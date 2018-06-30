Guyana News

Mazaruni rape accused remanded

By Staff Writer
Cedric Anderson

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the rape of a woman.

Cedric Anderson, 49, of the Corentyne, was read a charge which stated that on June 24th, at the Mazaruni River, he sexually penetrated the woman, 30, without her consent.

The charge was read to Anderson by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

Attorney Clyde Forde, who represented the accused, requested that his client be granted reasonable bail.

However, Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph objected to bail being granted, while citing the nature and gravity of the crime and the fact that Anderson is known to the complainant. He went on to say that during the commission of the crime Anderson used a cutlass to restrain the complainant.

Anderson was subsequently remanded to prison by Magistrate Latchman, who fixed July 3rd for his next hearing, which will be before the Chief Magistrate.

