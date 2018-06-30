Miner charged with murdering Venezuelan at Black Water

Francisco De Mattos, the miner accused of the fatal stabbing of a Venezuelan national at Black Water Landing last Saturday, has been charged with murder.
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman read the murder charge to De Mattos, 27 of Monkey Mountain, when he appeared before her in a Georgetown court yesterday.
The charge alleges that De Mattos, on June 23rd, at Black Water Landing, Cuyuni River, murdered Rafael Angel Gonsalves Prieto…..
