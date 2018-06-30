Singh’s absence delays reading of misconduct charge over Sanata sale

The reading of a new misconduct charge brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) earlier this month against former Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington was delayed yesterday due to the absence of the former minister.

Brassington, 50, of 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, was present before Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly when the matter was called yesterday. Singh, 45, of Lot 129 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was absent but he was represented by attorney Anil Nandlall, who told the court that his client was out of the country although he will return to answer to the charge.

Given the fact that the matter involves a joint charge against both Brassington and Singh, Magistrate Daly adjourned the hearing until July 26th, when the Chief Magistrate will preside…..