Guyana News

Singh’s absence delays reading of misconduct charge over Sanata sale

By Staff Writer
Winston Brassington Dr Ashni Singh

The reading of a new misconduct charge brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) earlier this month against former Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington was delayed yesterday due to the absence of the former minister.

Brassington, 50, of 118 Cowan Street, Kingston, was present before Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly when the matter was called yesterday. Singh, 45, of Lot 129 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was absent but he was represented by attorney Anil Nandlall, who told the court that his client was out of the country although he will return to answer to the charge.

Given the fact that the matter involves a joint charge against both Brassington and Singh, Magistrate Daly adjourned the hearing until July 26th, when the Chief Magistrate will preside…..

More in Guyana News

DDL importing molasses from Nicaragua

Families of Suriname piracy victims getting $100,000 payout from gov’t

By

Attorney, Marcus Bisram’s mother charged with witness tampering in murder inquiry

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Recapping of exploded Diamond well to commence soon

Review of hinterland youth programme part of efforts to address unemployment of close to 40,000 – Allicock

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Still much more to be done to fight human trafficking

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web