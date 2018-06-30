Guyana News

Symposium explores underachievement of boys in education system

By Staff Writer
Participants of the symposium at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Thursday. (Department of Public Information photo)

The University of Guyana (UG) on Thursday launched a two-day symposium aimed at developing approaches to address the underperformance of boys in the education system.

The Symposium on Boys’ Education, organised under the theme “Bridging the Gender Divide: Stemming the Tide of Male Underachievement in the Education System,” was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, The Commonwealth of Learning, UNICEF and CARICOM.

It precedes and will inform a project action planning workshop, which is to be held in the coming week, and which will involve the participation of education officers, and other representatives from both governmental and non-governmental agencies. The workshop will identify activities to address issues affecting boys…..

DDL importing molasses from Nicaragua

Families of Suriname piracy victims getting $100,000 payout from gov’t

By

Attorney, Marcus Bisram’s mother charged with witness tampering in murder inquiry

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Recapping of exploded Diamond well to commence soon

Review of hinterland youth programme part of efforts to address unemployment of close to 40,000 – Allicock

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Still much more to be done to fight human trafficking

