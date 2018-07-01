Guyana News

Harmon says no need to demolish current Demerara Harbour Bridge

By Staff Editor
Joseph Harmon

The APNU+AFC government today sent its strongest signal yet that the current Demerara Harbour Bridge would be retained even after the new crossing is built.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) this afternoon reported Minister of State Joseph Harmon as saying that there is no reason for the current structure to be demolished after the new one is built.

Harmon, according to DPI,  said that “two bridges are better than one” and noted that as Minister responsible for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), he will be lobbying for the upkeep of the current structure even after the new one is completed.

“I see absolutely no sensible reason to decommission one, where you have another one. I will lend my voice to that chorus which says that we should keep both bridges,” he told staff members and special invitees at the Demerara Harbour Bridge’s 40th anniversary celebration today at the Umana Yana.

Construction of the new Demerara River bridge is to begin later this year. The site for the new bridge is Houston to Versailles.

