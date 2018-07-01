Mabaruma Power Company applies for hydropower licence

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has gazetted an application for a Hydro-Electric Power Licence made by the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc/Mabaruma Power Company.

The application, first made on May 11th, 2017, identifies Hosororo Creek in Region One as the source of supply and notes that the intention is to construct and operate a 20kW hydropower facility at Hosororo, Region One and supply the energy generated to the Mabaruma Power Company.

The L-shape reinforced concrete weir, with coordinates 8°10.113’ N, 59° 48.456’ W, is identified as the place designed to be the area of diversion at the Hosororo Creek…..