Mabaruma Power Company applies for hydropower licence

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has gazetted an application for a Hydro-Electric Power Licence made by the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc/Mabaruma Power Company.
The application, first made on May 11th, 2017, identifies Hosororo Creek in Region One as the source of supply and notes that the intention is to construct and operate a 20kW hydropower facility at Hosororo, Region One and supply the energy generated to the Mabaruma Power Company.
The L-shape reinforced concrete weir, with coordinates 8°10.113’ N, 59° 48.456’ W, is identified as the place designed to be the area of diversion at the Hosororo Creek…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web