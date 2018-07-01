Guyana News

Masked bandits beat, rob Kuru Kururu family in home invasion

By Staff Writer

Members of a Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway family, including an 11-month-old toddler, are now traumatised after three masked bandits invaded their home in an attack, assaulted two of the occupants and carted away almost $600,000 in cash and electronics.

The attack was launched around 1.30am on Friday, while the members of the family were asleep at their Lot 613 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke, Linden Highway home.

Sunday Stabroek  understands that the family occupied the upper flat of their two-story house while the bottom flat is being used as a storage bond. It is suspected that the bandits gained entry into the house through a window.

During the 10-minute ordeal, two occupants, Andrew Seabra and his mother-in-law, Jupattie Shamlall, 53, were physically assaulted…..

More in Guyana News

Can Jagdeo be PPP’s kingmaker?

Lawrence announces bid for PNCR Chairperson

Indigenous-based party aiming at broad-based support

By

Cops come under gunfire at huge Onderneeming ganja farm

Ramson Jr defends announcement of candidacy

Bus drivers on bail as cops await advice on charges in deaths of brothers

Artist Colin Nedd brings new life to zoo with paintings

By

For conservationist Aiesha Williams it’s not just about the dollars

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web