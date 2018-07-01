Son charged as accessory to missing Corentyne pensioner’s murder

Asif Hamid, who is currently awaiting trial for murder, was on Friday charged with being an accessory in the murder of his father, missing Crabwood Creek, Corentyne pensioner Saeed Hamid, whose suspected burnt remains were discovered at Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

Hamid, 23, was charged with being an accessory before the fact when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

It is alleged that at the New Amsterdam Prison, Asif conspired with Satrohan Madray and Antonio Balrup to murder his father.

The unrepresented youth was not required to plead to the charge…..