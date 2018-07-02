‘Choose to change’ – Sophia Training Centre graduates urged

Fifty-nine graduates of the Sophia Training Centre were on Friday urged to choose change in order to grow.

“You have to choose to change if you don’t change you won’t grow. Change is the one thing that is constant. Things will change and as you start to move the path will appear as to where you want to go,” Ministry of the Presidency staffer, Shondell France told the graduates, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The graduates are beneficiaries of the Citizens Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) skills training programme, 2017-2018…..