Guyana News

‘Choose to change’ – Sophia Training Centre graduates urged

By Staff Writer
Best graduating student Avinash Seepaul addressing his fellow graduates (DPI photo)

Fifty-nine graduates of the Sophia Training Centre were on Friday urged to choose change in order to grow.

“You have to choose to change if you don’t change you won’t grow. Change is the one thing that is constant. Things will change and as you start to move the path will appear as to where you want to go,” Ministry of the Presidency staffer, Shondell France told the graduates, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The graduates are  beneficiaries of the Citizens Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) skills training programme, 2017-2018…..

More in Guyana News

Third party needed now to deliver political unity – Ramkarran

National oil company for Guyana would be a disaster – Jan Mangal

Indigenous peoples party can play national unity role – David Hinds

Ramjattan angered at ongoing smuggling into prisons

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Financial bills aimed at meeting World Bank conditions for US$35m loan – Jagdeo

Diamond housing scheme residents continuing to decry state of roads

By

Harmon to lobby for old harbour bridge to stay

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web