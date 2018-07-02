Guyana News

Corentyne duo found guilty of raping man in 2015

By Staff Writer

Two Corentyne men were on Thursday found guilty at the High Court in Berbice of raping a now 25-year-old man back in 2015 at Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.

The two accused, Mahesh Lackhan and Parshram Guman who were both represented by attorney at law, Jagmohan were unanimously found guilty of raping the man on January 29, 2015…..

