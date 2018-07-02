GuySuCo to partner with estate communities to boost second crop production

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will be working closely with the communities surrounding the Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates to ensure a better performance for the second crop, Corporate Communications Manager Audreyanna Thomas says.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) revealed to Stabroek News last month that GuySuCo only produced 34,450 tonnes of sugar for its 2018 first crop, out of a low production target of 36,105 tonnes.

According to figures provided by GAWU, the three functioning estates – Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt – fell short of their target by 1,655 tonnes. While the Albion and Blairmont estates did not achieve their targets, the Uitvlugt Estate surpassed its goal…..