Guyana News

GuySuCo to partner with estate communities to boost second crop production

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will be working closely with the communities surrounding the Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates to ensure a better performance for the second crop, Corporate Communications Manager Audreyanna Thomas says.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) revealed to Stabroek News last month that GuySuCo only produced 34,450 tonnes of sugar for its 2018 first crop, out of a low production target of 36,105 tonnes.

According to figures provided by GAWU, the three functioning estates – Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt – fell short of their target by 1,655 tonnes. While the Albion and Blairmont estates did not achieve their targets, the Uitvlugt Estate surpassed its goal…..

More in Guyana News

Third party needed now to deliver political unity – Ramkarran

National oil company for Guyana would be a disaster – Jan Mangal

Indigenous peoples party can play national unity role – David Hinds

Ramjattan angered at ongoing smuggling into prisons

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Financial bills aimed at meeting World Bank conditions for US$35m loan – Jagdeo

Diamond housing scheme residents continuing to decry state of roads

By

Harmon to lobby for old harbour bridge to stay

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web