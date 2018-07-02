Indigenous peoples party can play national unity role – David Hinds

It is no shame if Amerindians decide they want to form a party that speaks to their interests and is concerned about bringing to the fore and correcting historical problems Amerindians suffered, and it is not there just to grab power, says political activist and commentator Dr David Hinds.

“From the standpoint of self-determination in an ethnically-divided society, I see nothing wrong with Amerindians deciding they want a political party that speaks to their interest”, he said.

He would welcome an indigenous party that is committed to a government of national unity and national consensus, he said, “because then it would play an important role in Guyanese politics.”….