IPED granted over 2.6b in loans last year

Over $2.6B was granted in loans last year by the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited (IPED), an increase of approximately $400M from 2016, despite 241 less loans being issued, its annual report for 2017 said.

According to IPED’s 32nd annual report, a total of 4,218 loans were granted last year to the total value of $2,683,540,000 billion, an increase of $397,339,000 million from 2016 where 4,459 loans were granted.

The number of loans granted last year was the second smallest figure in the last eight years, as 2015 recorded the least with 4,086 with a value of $1,852,213,000, and 2009 recorded the highest number of loans being granted with 5,732, at a value of $1,746,899,000…..

