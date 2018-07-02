Guyana News

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

By Staff Writer

A contractor who was hired to construct a horse stable at the Lethem Police Station by the Ministry of Public Security has abandoned the works.

PPP/C Member of Parliament Alister Charlie yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the works had been abandoned for several weeks and the reasons for this are unknown.

The Member of Parliament said it is unclear whether all the monies for the contract were paid to the contractor who hails from the coast…..

