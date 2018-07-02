Prisoner found hanging in Leonora lockups

An investigation has been launched following the death of Bagatram Jailall, a prisoner in custody at the Leonora Police Station at about 5:30 this morning.

The police in a statement said that the prisoner was discovered hanging from the lockups window grill. He allegedly used his shirt to commit the act, four other prisoners were in the said cell.

Jailall, 61, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD was yesterday arrested for the rape of a twelve-year-old female which allegedly occurred on June 29, 2018.