Ramjattan angered at ongoing smuggling into prisons

By Staff Writer
The cannabis plant (centre) that was found during a raid at the Lusignan Prison (Police photo)

The increasing cases of smuggling into prisons across the country has left Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan angered.

 “…You get angry at what’s happening, you feel a sense of despair but really it just goes to show the quality of some of our prison officers that allow that to happen”, Ramjattan told reporters on Friday when questioned about his thoughts on the situation.

He said he has been engaged in talks with Minster of Finance Winston Jordan for the allocation of funds to purchase scanners for the entrances of these facilities in the next Budget…..

