‘Re-discover your values’ – Reverend urges police officers

The Guyana Police Force yesterday morning held a Drum Head Service to kick off its 179th anniversary celebration, at the Tactical Services Unit drill square, police headquarters at Eve Leary and heard a call for its officers to rediscover their values.

Amidst rain, the Drumhead Service featured songs, scriptures reading, prayers and thanksgiving, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Attending the service were Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Patrick West, Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, Chief Fire Officer Marlon Gentle, Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels, several Officers and Ranks of the Joint Services, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other invitees, DPI said.

GPF chaplain, Rev. Patrick Doolichand opened the service with a prayer and this was followed by the piling of the drums and laying of the flags which was done by an all-female unit.

Delivering the feature address Rev. Murtland Raphael Massiah, commended the force for the good work they have done for the citizens of Guyana in the past 179 years. He urged the officers to rediscover and uphold the values they were raised on

“You must re-discover your set of values, you

must cherish those values and you must protect those values and make those values clear and don’t shift from it, by embracing those values, you will survive [another] 179 years.”