Guyana News

Region Three holds walk against domestic violence

By Staff Writer
The walk underway (DPI photo)

Residents of the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara were yesterday called upon to speak out against domestic violence.

The call was made by Region Three Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran at a march and rally against domestic violence and suicide yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“Silence is also a form of violence; therefore, one should not stay silent whenever they are in a relationship that has violence …those who face violence need to speak up and let your voices be heard do not be ashamed,” the REO stated…..

More in Guyana News

Third party needed now to deliver political unity – Ramkarran

National oil company for Guyana would be a disaster – Jan Mangal

Indigenous peoples party can play national unity role – David Hinds

Ramjattan angered at ongoing smuggling into prisons

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Lethem horse stable contractor bolts without completing job

Financial bills aimed at meeting World Bank conditions for US$35m loan – Jagdeo

Diamond housing scheme residents continuing to decry state of roads

By

Harmon to lobby for old harbour bridge to stay

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web