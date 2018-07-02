Region Three holds walk against domestic violence

Residents of the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara were yesterday called upon to speak out against domestic violence.

The call was made by Region Three Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran at a march and rally against domestic violence and suicide yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“Silence is also a form of violence; therefore, one should not stay silent whenever they are in a relationship that has violence …those who face violence need to speak up and let your voices be heard do not be ashamed,” the REO stated…..