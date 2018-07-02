Region Three holds walk against domestic violence

Residents of the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara were yesterday called upon to speak out against domestic violence.
The call was made by Region Three Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran at a march and rally against domestic violence and suicide yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
“Silence is also a form of violence; therefore, one should not stay silent whenever they are in a relationship that has violence …those who face violence need to speak up and let your voices be heard do not be ashamed,” the REO stated…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web