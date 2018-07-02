Guyana News

Two charged over Zeelugt home invasion

By Staff Writer

Two Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo residents who allegedly beat and robbed a couple during a home invasion in their village two weeks ago  were charged on June 24th and released on bail.

Kevin Kissoon, a fisherman and Nandlall Mohan, a cane harvester appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

They were both charged jointly with two counts of armed robbery committed on the couple…..

