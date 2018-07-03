Atta Lodge providing immersive rainforest experience

The word “atta”, in the Makushi language, means “hammock,” and it is from a hammock dwelling that the Atta Rainforest Lodge, the winner of the Resort of the Year Award at the recently held Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana’s (THAG) 26th Annual President’s Awards, came.

Geographically, Atta is situated approximately 500 metres from the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway and it is completely surrounded by tropical rainforest, which offers a complete immersion in the rainforest experience.

Operations Manager Khemraj Bahadur, during a recent interview with Stabroek News, explained that before it became known as the “Cara Lodge of the interior,” the Atta Rainforest Lodge was but a mere construction camp for engineers who were at the time working on the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway…..