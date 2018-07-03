Bandits shoot at taxi driver in attempted robbery

A taxi driver came under gunfire on Sunday night when bandits fired on his vehicle at Freeman Street, in East La Penitence, Georgetown, where he had just picked up a passenger.
Police yesterday said that the attack occurred around 11.45 pm, after taxi driver Kurt Grant, 42, of East Ruimveldt, picked up a customer at a fish shop on Freeman Street.
As he was about to move off with the passenger, two unidentified men, dressed in dark clothing, approached his car from behind and attempted to jump into it via a rear door…..
