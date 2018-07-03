Guyana News

Bandits shoot at taxi driver in attempted robbery

By Staff Writer

A taxi driver came under gunfire on Sunday night when bandits fired on his vehicle at Freeman Street, in East La Penitence, Georgetown, where he had just picked up a passenger.

Police yesterday said that the attack occurred around 11.45 pm, after taxi driver Kurt Grant, 42, of East Ruimveldt, picked up a customer at a fish shop on Freeman Street.

As he was about to move off with the passenger, two unidentified men, dressed in dark clothing, approached his car from behind and attempted to jump into it via a rear door…..

More in Guyana News

Harmon takes to social media in drive for PNCR Chairmanship

Toppled truck snares traffic along Lethem trail

Former director raises questions over Duncan’s appointment as Chronicle GM

ICJ to consider jurisdiction in Venezuela border controversy case

Four arrested with stolen GRA boat

New petroleum dep’t is small part of plans for UG’s development – Vice-Chancellor

Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web