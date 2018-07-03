Former accused in kidnapping, murder of businessman dies

Sheldon Chase, who was one of the men charged with the murder of businessman Rajendra Singh, who was killed after being kidnapped in 2014, passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure.
A Guyana Prison Service official confirmed his death as efforts to contact relatives of Chase proved futile.
Chase had been a dialysis patient during his incarceration pending the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him and his co-accused…..
