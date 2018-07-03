Guyana News

Former director raises questions over Duncan’s appointment as Chronicle GM

By Staff Writer
Sherod Duncan

When it advertised for applications to fill the post of General Manager, Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), the publishers of the Guyana Chronicle, asked that all applicants possess a post graduate qualification and a minimum of seven years management/senior supervisory experience within a media agency.

Nearly a year later, Sherod Duncan was announced as the successful applicant for the post and amid concern about whether Duncan as a sitting member of the board received special treatment during the application process, it has been revealed that he does not possess the minimum required qualification for the post.

Stabroek News reached out to Duncan in an attempt to have this and other questions answered but his phone was turned off…..

