Four arrested with stolen GRA boat

By Staff Writer
The GRA boat that was found at the Muneshwer’s Wharf yesterday

Four persons were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of a boat belonging to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Police said that the 55-ft long wooden boat went missing between 12.30 am and 2.15 am yesterday. The boat was moored at the Police Marine Wharf at Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where it was under the supervision of a guard employed by the GRA.

Stabroek News was told that the guard reported last seeing the boat around 12.30 am.

After it was realised that the boat was missing, a search was conducted and the vessel was later discovered in the vicinity of the Muneshwer’s Wharf at Houston.

Four men, who are residents of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, were arrested after being found with the boat.

