Guyana News

Getting more men into teaching isn’t big fix for underachievement of male students

-symposium hears

By Staff Writer
Dr Christopher Clarke during his presentation last Friday

A Symposium on Boys’ Education last Friday heard that efforts to address the underperformance of male students will not rest solely on recruiting more men into the teaching profession.

“Can women successfully teach boys?” That was the question put to the attendees of the University of Guyana’s symposium at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre on Friday, when they heard a presentation on the “Feminization of Teaching.”

Friday marked the end of the two-day forum, which was held under the theme “Bridging the Gender Divide: Stemming the Tide of Male Underachievement in the Education System.”….

Comments
