Health Ministry conferred with WHO ‘No Tobacco’ Day award

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised Guyana’s efforts, towards tobacco control by presenting the Ministry of Public Health with the World No Tobacco Day award.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that on Friday, a brief awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel in observance of the occasion.

PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Krow said that the award is evidence that Guyana is making strides in the Americas to clamp down on health defects from tobacco use…..