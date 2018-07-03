Guyana News

Health Ministry conferred with WHO ‘No Tobacco’ Day award

By Staff Writer
(From left) Dr. William Adu-Krow, PAHO/WHO Representative Guyana hands over the certificate of recognition to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo receives the World No Tobacco Day award from Director of Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health, Dr. Anselm Hennis (DPI photo).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised Guyana’s efforts, towards tobacco control by presenting the Ministry of Public Health with the World No Tobacco Day award.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that on Friday,  a brief awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel in observance of the occasion.

PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Krow said that the award is evidence that Guyana is making strides in the Americas to clamp down on health defects from tobacco use…..

More in Guyana News

Harmon takes to social media in drive for PNCR Chairmanship

Toppled truck snares traffic along Lethem trail

Former director raises questions over Duncan’s appointment as Chronicle GM

ICJ to consider jurisdiction in Venezuela border controversy case

Four arrested with stolen GRA boat

New petroleum dep’t is small part of plans for UG’s development – Vice-Chancellor

Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web