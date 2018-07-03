Guyana News

Man wanted by police over Kitty murder

By Staff Editor

Damian Bissoon is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis on 30th March, 2018 at Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty Georgetown.

Taj Andrew Jarvis

In a press release, the police said that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Damian Bissoon is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

 

More in Guyana News

Millions in jewels stolen in L. Seepersaud Maraj raid

Bodies of two missing Mahaica boys found at Hope Beach, Kitty foreshore

Gov’t official proposed sole-sourcing Glencore to sell Guyana’s oil – Mangal

Suspected getaway driver held after Canal No. 2 home invasion

By
Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Bids for Indian Arrival Monument works opened

Man who admitted to raping, killing boy, 9, gets 23 years for manslaughter

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web