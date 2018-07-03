Man wanted by police over Kitty murder

Damian Bissoon is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis on 30th March, 2018 at Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty Georgetown.

In a press release, the police said that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Damian Bissoon is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.