Mason gets three months for stabbing sister

A mason was on Friday sentenced to three months in jail for stabbing his sister with a pair of scissors.

The charge against Daniel Boucher stated that he unlawfully assaulted Jevena Boucher on April 10th, 2018, at Tucville.

He pleaded guilty to the offence after the charge was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

Magistrate Daly heard that Jevena was preparing her child for school, when she was told of a misunderstanding between the accused and his grandmother, whom he was asking for money.

Jevena then reportedly told him he should stop and get a job.

The man became angry, pulled out a pair of scissors and dealt her a stab wound under her left arm. The court also heard that it was not the first time that he assaulted his sister.

Magistrate Daly subsequently sentenced the man to three months in jail.