Meadow Bank woman shot while chasing after home invaders

A woman is now hospitalised with a gunshot wound to her right foot after she was shot while chasing after bandits, who invaded her Meadow Bank home on Saturday afternoon.

Ueal (only name given) said his sister, whom he did not name, was shot while they were chasing after the two men who had stormed into their Caines Street, Meadow Bank home around 3.30 pm.

He went on to say that one of the unmasked men, who barged in through the open back door, told him, “This is not a robbery.” Instead, the men claimed they were looking for “an Indian guy.”….