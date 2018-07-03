Trio charged with Goed Fortuin cutlass robbery

Three youths were all remanded to prison last Friday after they were charged with robbing a man of $415,000 in valuables.

It was alleged that Gilbert Bennett, 20, and brothers Colin Liverpool, 19, and Courtney Liverpool, 17, armed with cutlasses, robbed Roy Findlay of $80,000 in cash, an iPhone 6S, valued $200,000, an iPhone 5S, valued $120,000, and a quantity of cigarettes, valued $15,000, at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, on June 26th.

All three of the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge…..