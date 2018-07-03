Woman robbed during wait at Agricola vulcanizing shop

Two bandits, including one armed with a gun, yesterday robbed a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) clerk in an attack at an Agricola, East Bank Demerara vulcanizing shop.

Police said the victim, Lorna Carrington, 50, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was robbed of jewellery she was wearing at the time of the attack, which occurred between 9.45 and 10 am.

At the time of the robbery, Carrington was in a car waiting for a friend, Ron Holder, 42, of West Ruimveldt. Holder was at the shop patching a tyre.

As Carrington waited in the car, two unmasked men rode up to the vehicle on separate bicycles and attacked her…..