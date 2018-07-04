Guyana News

Beautician held at airport over cocaine pellets

By Staff Writer
Natasha Blair

A cosmetologist who was heading to New York with her 11-month-old child was on Monday nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport, Timehri after it was suspected that she swallowed a quantity of cocaine pellets.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is pursuing her reputed husband.

The woman has been identified as Natasha Blair, 37, a resident of Lot 92 Grove-Diamond, East Bank Demerara. She was escorted to a city hospital to discharge the pellets where she remains hospitalised, CANU confirmed…..

