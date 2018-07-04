Beautician held at airport over cocaine pellets

A cosmetologist who was heading to New York with her 11-month-old child was on Monday nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport, Timehri after it was suspected that she swallowed a quantity of cocaine pellets.
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is pursuing her reputed husband.
The woman has been identified as Natasha Blair, 37, a resident of Lot 92 Grove-Diamond, East Bank Demerara. She was escorted to a city hospital to discharge the pellets where she remains hospitalised, CANU confirmed…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web