Bids for Indian Arrival Monument works opened

Months after a co-operation agreement was signed between the Governments of Guyana and India for completion of the Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra Village, Corentyne, bids for the project were opened yesterday morning.

Bids were received in two parts; for the construction of the monument foundation, base and podium, and for the construction of the roadway, internal drains, perimeter walkway and parking area. The works for the project will be carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The contracts are expected to be awarded shortly.

Based on the engineer’s estimate, the cost of construction of the foundation and the base is pegged at $24 million, while the second part of the project carries the estimated cost of $35.3 million…..