Guyana News

Deconstruction of negative representations of masculinity needed in classrooms –UG lecturer

By Staff Writer
Dennis Gill

There is a need for the deconstruction of negative representations of masculinity within classrooms, according to lecturer Dennis Gill.

Gill, who lectures at the University of Guyana’s Tain, Berbice campus, made the argument at the university’s Symposium on Boys’ Education last Friday, when he presented on the “Misconstructions, Deconstructions and Reconstructions in Masculinity: Implications for the curriculum of male students.” His presentation was centred on the works of writer Earl Lovelace and, as he put it, was an “interplay of masculinity formation, representation and the curriculum.”

“If we are dealing with masculinity and if we are dealing with representations of [masculinity], then we need to ask ourselves: Can we address the curriculum for boys without first addressing the question of what is masculinity? Since, essentially, what we are concerned with isn’t so much our boys knowing good Standard English, Literature, History, etc., but we are concerned about the persons they become. Holistic persons,” Gill told the audience at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre…..

More in Guyana News

Millions in jewels stolen in L. Seepersaud Maraj raid

Bodies of two missing Mahaica boys found at Hope Beach, Kitty foreshore

Gov’t official proposed sole-sourcing Glencore to sell Guyana’s oil – Mangal

Suspected getaway driver held after Canal No. 2 home invasion

By
Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Bids for Indian Arrival Monument works opened

Man who admitted to raping, killing boy, 9, gets 23 years for manslaughter

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web